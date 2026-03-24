Reprieve for Raphael Tuju as Court Grants Him 200K Anticipatory Bail

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been handed a relief after the High Court granted him an anticipatory bail of Kshs 200,000 following his dramatic arrest.

Justice Martin Muya issued the orders on Tuesday, March 24, following an application filed by Tuju’s lawyer Gregg Ndege.

In the application, Ndege sought orders to block Tuju’s arrest and continued detention by police officers, arguing that the circumstances surrounding his detention were unlawful and violated his fundamental rights.

“It’s hereby ordered that the applicants are admitted on an anticipatory bond of Ksh. 200,000 (two hundred thousand) with one (1) surety each or cash bail of a similar amount. That mention for further directions is set on 7th April,” Justice Muya ordered.

Tuju was arrested on Monday afternoon at his Karen home, hours after resurfacing following his alleged disappearance.

Speaking before his arrest, Tuju said he had gone into hiding for fear of his life after he noticed he was being trailed by an unmarked vehicle.

However, the DCI poured cold water on Tujus’ claims, stating that he had been at his Karen residence during the entire time.

“Based on solid intelligence and meticulous forensic analysis, the DCI conclusively, and I am saying this without an iota of doubt, Tuju was physically present within his residence throughout the period in question.

“Even at the precise time his mobile phone was switched off at 18:18 hours on 21st March 2026, he was at his Karen residence,” DCI boss Mohamed Amin disclosed.

Earlier, Tuju was rushed to Karen Hospital in Nairobi after his health deteriorated after he was mishandled by police officers during his arrest.

The former CS failed to appear in court for plea taking, and his lawyers, led by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, said he has been admitted to the hospital.