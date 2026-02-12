Reprieve for Sifuna as Tribunal Stops His Ouster As ODM Secretary General

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has issued conservatory orders blocking Edwin Sifuna’s removal from the ODM Secretary General position.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, February 12, PPDT suspended the execution of a resolution adopted by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The tribunal also barred the Registrar of Political Parties from publishing the ODM NEC resolution in the Kenya Gazette.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this honourable tribunal hereby issues orders staying the implementation of the Resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter portes, this honourable tribunal hereby issues an order restraining the respondents from publishing in the Kenya gazette the resolution made on February 11, 2026 remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party,” the tribunal ruled.

Sifuna was kicked out of the ODM Secretary General position on Wednesday following a National Executive Council meeting chaired by Oburu Oginga.

The Nairobi Senator was replaced by Busia Women representative Catherine Omanyo in an acting capacity.

“The Party National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa today has resolved to relieve SG Edwin Sifuna of his responsibilities with immediate effect. Effectively, Hon. Catherine Omanyo, who is one of the Deputy Secretary Generals, will act in this position until a substantive holder of the office is elected,” ODM stated.

Sifuna’s removal triggered intense debate within ODM ranks, with his allies terming the move irregular and politically motivated.

Speaking on Thursday, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi claimed that consultations surrounding the removal of Sifuna were extended to President William Ruto.

“I am surprised that Senator Oburu told us he needed to consult further, yet the consultation was not with other key stakeholders in the party.

“Instead, they proceeded that night to State House to consult William Ruto, and that is why the two of us did not attend the NEC meeting in Mombasa,” he said.