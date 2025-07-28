Reuben Kigame Announces 2027 Presidential Bid

Gospel musician Reuben Kigame has announced he will run for president in the 2027 General Election in a move to unseat President William Ruto.

Speaking on Monday, July 28, during an interview, Kigame said he is not merely hopeful but actively preparing to be on the ballot.

” I’m just getting ready to launch officially in a couple of weeks. It’s about two years to the next election, so two years is good enough to roll it out,” he said.

Kigame said that he started a journey that he didn’t finish in 2022, and will be working hard to be successful come the next General Election.

“I started a journey that I did not complete, and so I will be working very hard to complete it and complete it well. And the point is, a lot of people would ask, so why another candidate? The thing is, what do I bring to the table that the others may or may not bring to the table? And that is my one strong mantra: that we need character-driven leadership,” Kigame stated.

He continued, “I don’t just say ethical, because we’ve got to look at the character of the person we elect. And it’s not just about the presidency, my insistence is we need to have character-driven MCAs, Woman Rep, MPs, and Governors.”

In 2022, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) locked Kigame out of the presidential race over a signature shortfall.

At the time, Kigame’s team alleged that the IEBC delayed processing his paperwork and that the commission lacked the systems to accommodate candidates with disabilities.

Kigame successfully challenged his disqualification, and the High Court directed IEBC to accept his nomination papers and include him in the list of presidential candidates.

However, IEBC argued that with only 19 days left before the election, there was insufficient time to reprogram ballot printing, update electronic systems, and complete the necessary logistics.