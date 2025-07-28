Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Reuben Kigame Announces 2027 Presidential Bid

By

Published

IMG 20220607142246

Reuben Kigame.

Gospel musician Reuben Kigame has announced he will run for president in the 2027 General Election in a move to unseat President William Ruto.

Speaking on Monday, July 28, during an interview, Kigame said he is not merely hopeful but actively preparing to be on the ballot.

” I’m just getting ready to launch officially in a couple of weeks. It’s about two years to the next election, so two years is good enough to roll it out,” he said.

Kigame said that he started a journey that he didn’t finish in 2022, and will be working hard to be successful come the next General Election.

“I started a journey that I did not complete, and so I will be working very hard to complete it and complete it well. And the point is, a lot of people would ask, so why another candidate? The thing is, what do I bring to the table that the others may or may not bring to the table? And that is my one strong mantra: that we need character-driven leadership,” Kigame stated.

He continued, “I don’t just say ethical, because we’ve got to look at the character of the person we elect. And it’s not just about the presidency, my insistence is we need to have character-driven MCAs, Woman Rep, MPs, and Governors.”

In 2022, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) locked Kigame out of the presidential race over a signature shortfall.

At the time, Kigame’s team alleged that the IEBC delayed processing his paperwork and that the commission lacked the systems to accommodate candidates with disabilities.

Kigame successfully challenged his disqualification, and the High Court directed IEBC to accept his nomination papers and include him in the list of presidential candidates.

However, IEBC argued that with only 19 days left before the election, there was insufficient time to reprogram ballot printing, update electronic systems, and complete the necessary logistics.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021