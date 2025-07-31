Reuben Kigame Files Petition Over 100 Civilian Deaths, Petitions ICC for Justice

KDRTV News – Milimani Law Courts: Gospel singer and former presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has launched a bold lawsuit, filing a constitutional petition at the High Court against Kenya’s top security chiefs over the deaths of more than 100 civilians during Gen Z-led protests between June 2024 and July 2025.

Joined by veteran human rights lawyer Gitobu Imanyara and activist Alamin Kimathi, Kigame accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector General Douglas Kanja, DCI boss Mohammed Amin, and NIS Director-General Noordin Haji of presiding over what he called a “chilling display of callous detachment” in their response to mass protests against tax hikes, unemployment, and skyrocketing living costs.

“The chain of command cannot hide behind uniforms and titles while blood is spilled on our streets,” Kigame said outside Milimani Law Courts. “I am here today to hold those in power to account for the deaths of over 100 of our fellow citizens… I intend to escalate this matter to the International Criminal Court – so help me God.”

The petition seeks to privately prosecute the implicated officials, citing the Director of Public Prosecution’s failure to act despite what Kigame’s legal team describes as overwhelming evidence of crimes against humanity including: killings, abductions, torture, and enforced disappearances.

A report from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) cited by the petition documents at least 39 confirmed deaths, over 400 injuries, and widespread reports of abuse during the demonstrations. Kigame’s court filings include the names of 91 individuals allegedly killed, among them Rex Kanyike Maasai, who was reportedly shot dead in Nairobi’s central business district.

“Torture, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings are not just illegal, they are crimes under international law,” Kigame asserted. “No office or title grants immunity for such atrocities.”

Kigame is demanding that the National Police Service and DCI release all relevant evidence such as CCTV footage, ballistic reports, and autopsy findings and that witness protection be provided to survivors and families. He also wants the DPP to surrender the relevant prosecution file within 14 days to pave way for private prosecution.

Veteran lawyer Gitobu Imanyara emphasized that the petition invokes Article 26 of Kenya’s Constitution, which protects the right to life, and called for a commission of inquiry into the internal operations of security agencies during the protests.

“This case represents a turning point. If our local mechanisms fail, we are prepared to take this matter to the International Criminal Court,” Imanyara said.

Activist Alamin Kimathi noted, “This petition is the first step in restoring dignity and justice to the victims and their families. Silence only breeds more impunity.”