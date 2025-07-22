Rex Masai Inquest: White-Out Used to Alter Police Gun Logs, Court Told

The inquest into the fatal shooting of Rex Kanyike Masai during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests has unearthed alarming discrepancies in the police arms register, fueling suspicions of a deliberate cover-up. During a recent court session, two officers from Central Police Station struggled to account for inconsistencies in weapon issuance records from the day Masai was killed in Nairobi’s CBD.

One officer, PC Simon Waweru, testified that he was issued a Jericho pistol with 15 rounds but claimed he never personally signed for it, stating, “There were alterations in the register.” He further revealed that “whitewash was used to cancel” details, a practice that drew sharp criticism from lawyers, who asserted that “With such discrepancies, these records cannot be trusted by this court.”

Another officer, Geoffery Mbae Murangiri, claimed he was only issued a teargas launcher, despite the register indicating he also signed for rubber bullets. He insisted, “The records show I signed for rubber bullets, but I did not receive them. That was signed on behalf of someone else.” Corporal Martin Githinji admitted to entering names twice and using whitewash for corrections, though he denied any intent to falsify records.

These exposure come amidst broader concerns about the police investigation. A senior Nairobi detective, Tiberius Ekisa, previously admitted that authorities still don’t know who shot Rex Masai or the exact location of the shooting, citing failed CCTV systems, uncooperative witnesses, and missing records as major obstacles.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also highlighted contradictions in testimonies, particularly from Police Constable Isaiah Murangiri, who is reportedly linked to Masai’s shooting. Despite photographic evidence placing him at the protest scene, Murangiri maintained he was off-duty or stationed at KICC, contradicting earlier statements.

Forensic evidence collected by IPOA, including dried blood samples and a deformed bullet, suggests live ammunition was used.

The ongoing inquest continues to expose significant gaps in police accountability and record-keeping, raising serious questions about transparency and justice in the case of Rex Masai.