News

Rigathi Gachagua Breaks Silence After Chaos Erupted at DCP Launch

Rigathi Gachagua

Former Deputy President on Friday slammed President William Ruto following the chaos witnessed during the DCP Party launch.

In a statement, Gachagua asked Ruto to stop sending goons to attack him, his family and supporters.

The former DP said the Head of State should accept that he has lost support from Kenyans and move on like a gentleman.

“Stop sending goons to attack me, my family, and supporters. We have rights and freedoms to enjoy like other Kenyans. Like a gentleman, just accept that you lost the trust and support of the people and move on,” said Gachagua.

He also narrated incidents where goons were allegedly sent by the government under police watch to attack him.

“In November last year, you sent goons under police escort to attack me and mourners at a funeral in Limuru. You sent the leader of an organized criminal gang whom you have engaged in the mountain to support you; they attacked my wife and Christians during a prayer meeting in Nyeri, thus discrediting the altar of God in the process,” he claimed.

Gachagua said he was teargassed in December during a prayer meeting in Nyandarua County, while another incident came in January when goons under police Escort evicted his children from an office they had leased and operated for five years.

Further, the DCP leader said goons attacked him in April inside a PCEA church in Nairobi.

“Why don’t you simply accept that you have lost my support and that of my followers and look for support elsewhere.

“Doesn’t it bother your conscience that you have resulted in using criminal gangs and goons to intimidate and attack those who no longer support you?” he added.

Also Read: Kindiki Breaks Silence After Chaos Rocks Gachagua’s Party Launch in Lavington

