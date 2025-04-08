Rising Concerns Over Harmful Pesticides in Kenya

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In recent years, the issue of harmful pesticides has become a focal point of concern among Kenyan legislators and health advocates. The alarming rise in cancer cases across both urban and rural areas has sparked a heated debate about the safety of agricultural chemicals used in the country. This growing health crisis is drawing attention to the need for stringent regulation and oversight of agrochemical products.

Legislative Voices Raise Alarm

Hillary Koskey, Member of Parliament for Kipkelion East on 8th April 2025, voiced strong concerns regarding the lack of action on harmful pesticides. “We are not interested in further research on the matter,” he stated emphatically. “Since 2015, cancer cases have been rising at a great rate. Have you conducted any spot checks on agrochemical shops to ascertain the safety of the products on sale?” His remarks underscore a pressing demand for immediate regulatory intervention rather than prolonged studies.

Similarly, Memusi Kanchory, MP for Kajiado Central today, linked the surge in cancer cases directly to dietary factors influenced by pesticide use. “Cancer cases are on the rise both in urban areas and in rural areas. These cases can only be attributed to the kind of foods we’re eating,” he asserted. This statement highlights a growing public health concern that transcends geographical boundaries within Kenya.

Historical Context and Regulatory Challenges

The issue is not new; it dates back several years. Gladys Boss Shollei, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, expressed frustration over the continued availability of these hazardous products. “This matter dates back to the year 2019,” she noted. “I do not understand why these products are still on the shelves of agrovet shops, even as they continue to put the lives of Kenyans at risk.” Her comments today reflect widespread discontent with current regulatory measures and enforcement practices.

Hazardous Chemicals Identified

Among the most toxic and commonly used chemicals identified are chlorpyrifos (an insecticide), acetochlor and glyphosate (herbicides), as well as mancozeb and chlorothalonil (fungicides). These substances have been linked to various health issues, including cancer, prompting calls for their ban or restricted use.

Chlorpyrifos is particularly notorious for its neurotoxic effects, especially among children and pregnant women. Glyphosate has been under scrutiny globally due to its potential carcinogenicity as highlighted by numerous studies . The presence of such chemicals in widely used agricultural products raises significant concerns about food safety and public health.

Call for Action

The situation demands urgent action from both governmental bodies and international stakeholders involved in agricultural practices within Kenya. There is a clear need for comprehensive policy reforms aimed at banning or regulating these harmful substances more effectively.

Moreover, increased awareness campaigns targeting farmers about safe pesticide use could mitigate some risks associated with these chemicals. Ensuring that alternative pest control methods are accessible could also play a crucial role in reducing dependency on hazardous pesticides.

While legislative voices continue to raise alarms over harmful pesticides in Kenya, it remains imperative that decisive actions are taken promptly to safeguard public health against this looming threat.