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Robbery Suspect Shot Dead in Dandora

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

A suspected gang member has been shot dead in a failed robbery incident in Dandora, Nairobi.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect was part of a three-man gang suspected of terrorising residents in Dandora and its environs.

According to the investigative agency, Police officers were on patrol when they encountered the gang actively robbing members of the public along Councillor Opundo Road.

“Police Officers from Dandora police station have recovered a Tokarev pistol from a three-man gang that has been terrorising innocent members of the public in Dandora and its environs.

“While on patrol, the officers encountered a gang of three young men actively robbing members of the public along Councillor Opundo Road,” DCI said.

When ordered to surrender, one of the suspects reportedly drew a firearm and opened fire on the officers, prompting a swift response.

In the ensuing exchange, one suspect was fatally injured, while his two accomplices fled on foot towards the Maili Saba area.

A search conducted on the deceased suspect led to the recovery of a Tokarev pistol loaded with two rounds of 9mm ammunition, a military knife, and two mobile phones.

The scene was processed, and the body was moved to the Nairobi City Mortuary pending identification and post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, police officers have launched a manhunt for the two suspects who escaped, as efforts to dismantle the gang continue.

DCI detectives are also conducting ballistic tests on the recovered pistol to establish if it has been used in other crimes.

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