Robert Kibet Kibor Appointed as New JSC Registrar

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Robert Kibet Kibor as the new Registrar of the Judicial Service Commission.

In a press statement on Monday, September 7, the JSC said Kibor’s appointment was made pursuant to Section 10(2) of the Judicial Service Act, Cap. 8A, following a competitive recruitment process.

“The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Mr. Robert Kibet Kibor as the Registrar of the Judicial Service Commission, pursuant to Section 10(2) of the Judicial Service Act, Cap. 8A,” JSC said.

As the JSC Registrar, Kibor will provide strategic leadership and oversight in the management of the Commission’s technical and shared services functions.

He will also support the JSC in developing and implementing policies, strategies and programmes aimed at strengthening institutional effectiveness, enhancing accountability and improving the administration of justice.

The JSC registrar will further be responsible to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary and Secretary to the Commission in the performance of his duties.

Kibor has served at the JSC since 2012, having joined the Commission as a Legal Researcher before rising through the ranks to become Assistant Director, Legal Services.

“He joined the Commission as a Legal Researcher and has progressively risen through the ranks, most recently serving as Assistant Director, Legal Services. His progression within the Commission has equipped him with a deep understanding of its mandate, institutional framework and operations,” JSC said.

Kibor is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 14 years of post-admission experience.

He holds a Master of Arts in International Relations from the United States International University, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Moi University and a Postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

Kibor has also undertaken a Strategic Leadership Development Programme at the Kenya School of Government, as well as corporate governance and other professional training programmes.

JSC congratulated Kibor on his appointment and wished him success as he assumes the new role.

“The Commission congratulates Mr. Kibor on his appointment and wishes him every success as he assumes the responsibilities of this important office,” the statement added.