Rose Njeri Freed as Court Upholds Public Participation Rights

Rose Njeri, a software developer and civic activist, has been discharged by a Nairobi court after facing charges of cyber harassment and computer misuse.

The court ruled that the charges against her were “defective,” leading to her acquittal. This decision follows her arrest on May 30, 2025, and subsequent charges under Section 16 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018, for “unauthorised interference with a computer system.”

The charges stemmed from Njeri’s development of an online platform that allowed citizens to email the National Assembly’s Finance Committee to express their views on the controversial Finance Bill, 2025.

Milimani principal magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo delivered the ruling, stating that the charges failed to disclose Njeri’s alleged offense and violated her right to a fair trial under the Constitution. He refused to admit the two counts of charges, discharging her under Section 890(5) of the Constitution, which requires disclosure of the offense.

Njeri’s legal team, including prominent figures like Kalonzo Musyoka, Eric Theuri, and former Supreme Court President David Maraga, argued that the charges were incomprehensible.

Eric Theuri, former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president, highlighted that the email address used by Njeri was created by Parliament itself for public engagement on the Finance Bill, making it illogical to charge someone for using it as intended. He emphasized that Njeri had responded to the government’s own initiative, not violated any constitutional provisions.

Amnesty International Kenya had previously raised concerns about Njeri’s arrest and detention, citing multiple violations of her constitutional rights. She was reportedly transferred to an unknown location without communication to her family or lawyers and denied bail without stated reasons.

Amnesty International stressed that her rights to be informed of reasons for arrest, communicate with an advocate, and prompt court appearance were severely breached, jeopardizing her right to a fair trial.

Her release on a personal bond of Sh100,000 in May, after being arraigned, preceded this full discharge.