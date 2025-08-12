Connect with us

Royal Liner Bus Crash on Kisumu-Busia Road

Royal Liner Bus Slams Into Trailer
A Royal Liner bus was involved in a horrific multi-vehicle collision on the Kisumu-Busia highway on Monday evening, August 11, 2025, leaving one passenger confirmed dead and several others seriously injured.

The incident, which occurred near Lela in Maseno, has reignited urgent concerns about road safety in Kenya amidst a disturbing surge in fatal accidents across the country.

The crash involved the Royal Liner bus, a fuel tanker, and a flat-bed trailer. Preliminary reports indicate that the Royal Liner bus was allegedly attempting to overtake at a sharp corner when it collided with the other vehicles.

Eyewitness accounts suggest the bus was struck from behind by a flatbed trailer, pushing it into the path of an oncoming fuel tanker. Images from the scene show extensive damage, particularly to the driver’s side of the bus, which was reportedly “completely scraped out” from the collision.

Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Peter Maina confirmed the fatality and stated that six individuals sustained serious injuries. “Investigations are currently underway to establish the full circumstances of the crash,” Maina told reporters at the scene. The injured were swiftly rushed to a local hospital for urgent treatment. First responders, including police officers and medical personnel, were on site aiding in rescue efforts and managing the chaotic scene.

This latest tragedy adds to a grim tally of road accidents in Kenya. Just days prior, on August 8, 2025, a school bus ferrying mourners overturned on the Kisumu-Kakamega Road, initially claiming 21 lives, with the death toll later rising to 26 as more victims succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. In another incident, an ENA Coach bus was involved in a fatal accident in Mai Mahiu when a trailer lost its brakes and rammed into it, resulting in two fatalities: an adult female passenger and a minor.

The National Police Service (NPS) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have expressed grave concern over the escalating road carnage. The government reported a sharp rise in fatalities, with 80 people losing their lives in just four days leading up to August 11, 2025. Between January and August 10, 2025, a total of 2,933 people have died in crashes nationwide.

Authorities are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially in high-risk areas and during the rainy season when roads become slippery. “Motorists must adhere to speed limits and road signs. Lives could be saved if we avoided dangerous manoeuvres like overtaking on blind spots,” stated Peter Maina.

The NPS has also vowed to implement a multi-pronged strategy, including speed monitoring, enforcement against overloading, and anti-drunk-driving operations, to curb the increasing number of crashes.

