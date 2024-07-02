Connect with us

News

Russia, Ukraine Warn Citizens Against Visiting Nairobi CBD

By

Published

protests og image

The Russian and Ukrainian governments have issued travel advisories to their citizens living in Kenya against visiting the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

In separate security alerts, the two countries advised their citizens to stay indoors instead of visiting the CBD.

The Ukrainian Embassy urged Ukrainian nationals to monitor the situation and information from Kenya security agencies.

“In connection with the possible holding of protest actions in the city of Nairobi on July 2, 2024, we advise you, if possible, to refrain from visiting the central part of the city and carefully monitor information from Kenyan law enforcement agencies,” the Ukraine Embassy in Nairobi said.

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi on the other hand said there has been increased risk of mass protests in Nairobi and other towns across Kenya.

“To the attention of Russian citizens located in Kenya: There is currently an increased risk of mass demonstrations in Nairobi and other cities in Kenya on July 2, 2024 it is recommended not to visit the central area of ​​Nairobi. Please continue to take precautions,” the Russian Embassy stated.

Kenyans on Tuesday took to the streets to protest against the Kenya Kwanza government led by President William Ruto.

AP24177444856371 1719380410

The protestors who are mostly comprised of the youth have declared both Tuesday and Thursday public holidays for the anti-government protests.

The government has allowed the protests to go on on the condition that they are peaceful and devoid of destruction of property.

Speaking on Sunday, President Ruto announced that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will not be on the streets unless there is violence and destruction of property.

“The KDF will not be in the streets. They only come as a last resort. If the demonstrations will be peaceful I promise you the police will be there to protect the demonstrators,” President Ruto stated.

Also Read: 39 People Have Died, 361 Injured Due To The Anti-Finance Bill Protests- KNCHR

