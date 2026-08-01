Ruth Odinga Mourns Former Senior NIS Officer and Cousin Job Odima Atinga

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has paid tribute to her cousin, Job Odima Atinga, a former senior officer in the National Intelligence Service (NIS), who died on Friday, July 31, 2026, plunging the family into mourning.

Ruth travelled to Alego Kakan in Siaya County on Friday evening to join relatives in comforting one another over what she described as an untimely loss.

“I came to Alego Kakan to sit with the family of my late cousin, Mr. Job Odima Atinga, as we mourn his untimely passing,” she said in a statement.

According to Ruth, Atinga built a distinguished career in Kenya’s security sector, serving for years as a senior officer in the NIS before his final posting at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nyanza Regional Office.

“Odima served this country with distinction as a senior officer in the National Intelligence Service, and his final posting at the DCI Nyanza Regional Office demonstrates a life that was dedicated to the peace and security of our nation. His was a career built on integrity, courage, and quiet, selfless service to Kenya,” she said.

The lawmaker extended her condolences to Atinga’s widow, Syprose Odupe Atinga, and his children, pledging the wider family’s continued support during the mourning period.

“To my sister-in-law, Syprose Odupe Atinga, and to Job’s children: our family grieves with you. We will continue to walk with you through this difficult season,” she said, adding, “Fare thee well, Job. Your service to this nation will not be forgotten.”

Atinga’s death adds to a painful season of loss for the Odinga family. It comes months after the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died on October 15, 2025, at the age of 80 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during a morning walk in Kerala, India. Weeks later, the family mourned Raila’s sister, Beryl Achieng Odinga, who succumbed to a prolonged illness in November 2025.

Funeral and burial arrangements for Atinga are yet to be announced, with the family expected to release details in the coming days.