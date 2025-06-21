Connect with us

Ruto Admits Government Failures, Unveils 20 Reforms to Save His Legacy

President William Ruto putting his house in order at KCB Management Karen.
President William Ruto has admitted that his administration is under immense pressure due to systemic failures and rising public frustration – and he’s taking bold steps to fix it.

Speaking during a decisive two-day National Executive Retreat at the KCB Leadership Centre in Karen (June 19–20, 2025), Ruto issued a direct ultimatum to his Cabinet: “Transformation cannot be postponed. We must shift from rhetoric to measurable impact or risk losing the people’s trust.”

The retreat, which served as a mid-term review of the Kenya Kwanza administration, was attended by top government officials, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and opposition leader Raila Odinga. The stakes were high: Kenya is battling a sluggish economy, youth unemployment, high living costs, and growing disillusionment with government promises.

President Ruto convenes a two day National Executive Retreat of all Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries & top govt officials at KCB Leadership Center in Karen

Systemic Risks Unveiled

In a detailed communiqué, Ruto outlined ten major systemic risks crippling his government’s effectiveness. These include:

  • Budget shortfalls and funding gaps in critical programs

  • Weak monitoring and evaluation systems

  • Indiscipline in project execution

  • Bureaucratic bottlenecks and litigation delays

  • A silo mentality across ministries

  • Cybersecurity threats and misinformation

  • Geopolitical conflicts and climate shocks

These, he said, have slowed progress and alienated citizens who feel left behind by lofty promises that remain unfulfilled.

20 Bold Reforms to Rescue the Kenya Kwanza Agenda

To turn the tide, the administration has introduced a 20-point action plan designed to remodel service delivery and accelerate impact. Key reforms include:

  • Strengthening inter-governmental coordination to eliminate duplication and promote efficiency

  • Training Kenyan youth in foreign languages to boost employability abroad under new Bilateral Labour Agreements

  • Expanding Special Economic Zones and opening new global markets for Kenyan exports

  • Improving agricultural data systems to inform better policy and boost farmer incomes through faster produce off-take

  • Fast-tracking universal health coverage, with over 5.7 million Kenyans already treated under the Social Health Authority (SHA) and 800 fraudulent facilities shut down

Education, Health, and Digital Governance in Focus

Education reforms are set to address the teacher shortage and improve infrastructure through modern labs and upgraded schools. University funding will be made more equitable by fine-tuning the means-testing system to ensure no deserving student is left behind.

In healthcare, the government plans to roll out modern equipment via partnerships with counties and suppliers, while finalizing long-stalled reforms at KEMSA.

All ministries and state agencies have been directed to fully digitize their operations via the e-Citizen platform, aiming to fight inefficiency, reduce corruption, and boost public access to services.

Beyond Rhetoric: Time for Measurable Impact

President Ruto also reaffirmed support for MSMEs through the Hustler Fund, vowed to scale up the Affordable Housing Programme (already employing 250,000 Kenyans), and pledged better labor mobility coordination through new and renegotiated international job agreements.

With spur political pressure and rising public skepticism, this retreat could mark a turning point or a last lifeline for the Ruto administration.

Ruto himself put it, “Delivering on our promises is not optional—it is existential.”

