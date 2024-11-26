Connect with us

News

Ruto Allocates Ksh 2.7 Billion To curb Lake Victoria Accidents

By

Published

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto has announced that the government has allocated Ksh 2.7 billion to deal with frequent accidents in Lake Victoria.

Speaking on Tuesday in Kisumu County, the Head of State noted that the country has had so many deaths in such accidents as a result of inadequate and inappropriate infrastructure.

Ruto also said the government would set up a rescue and coordination center to ensure that accidents are attended to on time.

“Because there have been major accidents and we are losing a lot of people because of facilities that are not adequate because some of the infrastructure is not adequate, we have decided to establish a Lake Victoria Rescue and Coordination Centre.

“We are putting in Ksh2.7 billion to make sure that any accident in Lake Victoria is attended to in record time so that we can better support the whole ecosystem there and make sure that it continues,” said Ruto.

File image of President William Ruto.

The Head of State was speaking in Kisumu during the opening of the fourth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Conference within the Lakeside city.

At the same time, Ruto said his government would not shy away from taking action against leaders who seek to divide Kenyans.

“I said that we will unite Kenya to become one. Those spreading ethnicity, hate, and disunity will go home,” Ruto noted.

President Ruto said the reforms made with his new cabinet were aimed at streamlining most sectors to effectively serve Kenyans while emphasizing the need to create a broad-based government.

Also Read: President Ruto Bids Farewell To Outgoing US Ambassador Meg Whitman

