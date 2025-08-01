Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto and Kenyatta Unite for DRC Peace Stability

By

Published

Former President Uhuru at Statehouse with President Ruto
Former President Uhuru at Statehouse with President Ruto

President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, convened at State House, Nairobi, on August 1, 2025, for a joint meeting of the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) Co-Chairs with the Panel of Facilitators for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Peace Process. The convergence demonstrates a concerted push for African-led solutions to the protracted instability in the eastern DRC.

The high-level gathering, co-chaired by President Ruto in his capacity as the current EAC Chairperson, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, who chairs SADC, aimed to harmonize peace efforts and bring stability to the volatile region. President Mnangagwa arrived in Kenya on Thursday, July 31, 2025, highlighting the urgency and importance of the summit.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nairobi meeting was designed to align initiatives led by both the EAC and SADC, reinforcing regional coordination in the DRC. “The Nairobi meeting brings together regional leadership with a focus on the ongoing peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and will also serve as a briefing session with the Panel of Facilitators steering the mediation efforts,” stated a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson. The spokesperson further emphasized, “The Joint EAC-SADC engagement is a strong demonstration of Africa’s commitment to Africa-led solutions for regional and continental peace and stability”.

East and Southern Africa Join Forces for DRC Stability

East and Southern Africa Join Forces for DRC Stability

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta participated in the deliberations in his official capacity as a facilitator of the EAC-led Nairobi Process on the Peace and Security Situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. He is one of five eminent facilitators appointed by a joint EAC and SADC summit in February 2025 to mediate peace between the DRC government and M23 rebels. The other distinguished facilitators include former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba-Panza, and former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde.

This regional initiative complements ongoing mediation efforts by international partners, including the United States and Qatar. The DRC has historically accused Rwanda of supporting rebel groups and facilitating mineral smuggling from its territory, a point of contention that these peace talks aim to address.

The presence of key regional leaders and seasoned facilitators signals a robust commitment to achieving lasting peace in the DRC through collaborative African leadership.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021