Ruto and Macron Confirms KSh4.5 Billion UoN Science Hub in Kenya-France Partnership

President William Ruto has announced the construction of a KSh4.5 billion Science and Engineering Complex at the University of Nairobi, in a major partnership between the Kenyan and French governments aimed at strengthening research, innovation, and technological advancement in the country.

The state-of-the-art facility, which will be built at the university’s Chiromo Campus, will be jointly financed through the French Development Agency (AFD) and is expected to become one of the region’s leading centres for engineering, science, and innovation.

President Ruto made the announcement alongside Emmanuel Macron during the Africa Forward Summit 2026 held in Nairobi, coinciding with Macron’s second state visit to Kenya.

“We are investing in our youth to ensure they remain competitive in an ever-evolving technological landscape,” Ruto said during the unveiling of the project.

“By reforming our education system, we are empowering young people to keep pace with global trends in science and technology, positioning them as creators and innovators rather than mere consumers.”

The President added that the partnership with France reflects Kenya’s long-term commitment to expanding opportunities in science, engineering, and digital innovation.

“To advance this vision, we are partnering with France in building the University of Nairobi Science and Engineering Complex. This facility will be a premier research hub for both Kenya and the region,” he stated. According to government officials, the ambitious project has been under development for more than a decade. The concept was first introduced in 2015 after the French Development Agency invited African universities to submit proposals for science and innovation infrastructure development.

Momentum for the project increased in 2019 following President Macron’s first state visit to Kenya during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, leading to the signing of a Letter of Intent between the two countries.

By 2021 and 2022, credit and grant agreements had been finalized involving the University of Nairobi, the Ministry of Education, and the National Treasury, laying the legal and financial framework for implementation.

The architectural design contract was later awarded to Scope Design Systems in December 2025 after an international competition.

The complex will host specialized “Communities of Excellence” focusing on Artificial Intelligence, data science, green energy, sustainable chemistry, agriculture, food security, health innovation, advanced manufacturing, and urban development.

Officials say the facility is expected to strengthen interdisciplinary research, support local innovation, and create stronger collaboration between universities, industries, and international research institutions.

“Our youth are the present and the future, and we are committed to laying the supportive foundation they need to transform their ideas into solutions,” Ruto said.

The project is also being viewed as a major milestone in Kenya-France relations and a significant boost to Kenya’s ambition of becoming a regional hub for technology, research, and higher education.