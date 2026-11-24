President William Ruto has announced that the government will allocate an additional KSh 5 billion to the Hustler Fund.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 24, Ruto said the additional funding would make affordable credit more readily available to Kenyans seeking loans through the government-backed fund.

“I want to announce today that we are adding another KSh5 billion to the Hustler Fund so that those borrowing through the platform can have access to greater credit facilities,” the President stated.

The Head of State also announced that the Hustler Fund will increase borrowing limits for 4.5 million regular borrowers through its Bridge Loan Facility, allowing eligible individuals to access loans of up to KSh 150,000.

“If you have been borrowing from the Hustler Fund and your limit was stuck at KSh 10,000, we will be increasing your limit. This is as long as you can borrow and repay,” said Ruto.

Further, Ruto directed the Hustler Fund management to design a financing product that allows groups to access funds and determine how to lend to their members.

“I have instructed the PS that, for women who are individuals and those who are in groups, I direct the Hustler Fund team to design a product. The product will enable funds to be disbursed to groups, after which it can be loaned to its members,” he said.

President Ruto was speaking at State House, Nairobi, where he presided over the 17th anniversary celebrations of the Joyful Women Organisation.

The organization, which was founded by First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, promotes women’s economic empowerment through its Table Banking model.

The Hustler Fund was officially launched on November 30, 2022, with an initial seed fund of KSh 50 billion to offer affordable digital credit and reduce reliance on predatory mobile lenders.