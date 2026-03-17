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Ruto Breaks Silence on Nairobi Hospital Management Row

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has finally broken his silence in the saga surrounding the Nairobi Hospital.

Speaking on Tuesday in Bungoma County, Ruto said the hospital’s officials approached him seeking his intervention in an alleged takeover of the facility.

“As president of the Republic of Kenya and as patron of Nairobi Hospital, senior doctors and professionals from Nairobi Hospital approached me to save Nairobi Hospital from conmen, fraudsters, and charlatans who wanted to expropriate Nairobi Hospital,” he said.

President Ruto noted that he directed legal action to be taken against those involved in the alleged disruption of Nairobi Hospital.

“There is no way I am going to allow it to be taken hostage by conmen and fraudsters. That is why I have instructed with clarity that all those who were involved in fraudulent activities in Nairobi hospital be removed, taken to court, and charged,” Ruto added.

The Head of State pledged to protect the hospital as a crucial facility in the country, saying he would safeguard it from fraud.

“It is an institution that serves the public of Kenya, and we are going to defend the right of Nairobi Hospital to exist,” Ruto remarked.

Ruto’s remarks come after Dr. John Obwaka, Nairobi Hospital Board vice-chairman Samson Kinyanjui, another director, Valery Gaya, and former director Chris Bichage were arrested under mysterious circumstances.

The four were arraigned on Monday, March 17, before the Milimani Law Courts and charged with conflict of interest, unlawful receipt of benefits, and failure to comply with financial reporting requirements.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) threatened to call for a strike over what it termed mysterious arrests.

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