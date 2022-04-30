Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Calls For Peace During His Speech In Kibaki’s Burial

By

Published

Ruto thumbnail
Deputy president Ruto In Othaya

Kenya third president Mwai Kibaki was laid to rest today in his Othaya home, Nyeri county. However,  President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation in Kibaki’s a state burial in Othaya.

Deputy President William Ruto was also in attendance. Ruto called for a peaceful election to avoid a handshake. According to Ruto, this was a way to honour former president late Mwai Kibaki who was buried today.

images 11 1

Deputy president William Ruto

During his speech in Othaya Stadium, Ruto said that Kibaki was the father of modern Kenya. He further added that Kenyans can only honour him through a peaceful and decisive elections that will not call for a handshake.

“As Kenyans, the only way we can honour Kibaki is through peaceful and decisive elections that will not require us to have chaos and eventually seek a handshake. This will ensure he rests in peace,” Ruto told mourners at the burial of Kenya’s third president.

Ruto on the other hand praised Kibaki for his work in infrastructure and Kenyan development in general.

“Kibaki can be best described as the father of modern Kenya because he has done a lot for this nation,” said Ruto.

However, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi attended Kibaki’s burial. Nonetheless, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula was also in attendance.

Also read Tanzania to Mourn Mwai Kibaki for 2 Days

On the other hand, several dignitaries, including government officials, also arrived at the venue.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020