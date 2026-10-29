Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Cannot Reserve Affordable Homes for Teachers and Police, High Court Rules

Vincent Olando

Published

The High Court has declared President William Ruto’s plan to reserve affordable housing units for teachers and police officers unlawful, ruling that the President cannot introduce preferential allocation criteria without a legal basis.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, October 29, Justice Patricia Nyaundi Mande said the President’s pronouncements could not alter or supplement the housing allocation criteria established under the Affordable Housing Act and its regulations.

The case challenged Ruto’s announcements of June 3 and September 13, 2025, proposing that 20 per cent of affordable housing units be reserved for teachers and a further 20 per cent for members of the National Police Service.

The petitioners, John Maina Ndegwa and Marshall Tito Ongoya, argued that the proposed quotas would unfairly favour selected professional groups in a programme supported by public resources and contributions from Kenyans across different occupations.

They also raised concerns about equality, non-discrimination, access to housing and the role of the Affordable Housing Board in overseeing allocations.

In its ruling, the court emphasised that presidential powers to coordinate government functions do not extend to changing legislation enacted by Parliament.

“Executive authority may facilitate the implementation of the law, but it cannot alter the law or create rights and preferences outside it,” the judge ruled.

The court further held that allowing executive announcements to override the existing legal framework would undermine the rule of law. It declared that the President’s pronouncements had no legal effect without a statutory or policy basis.

The judge also rejected the argument that the petition was premature because the proposed preferences had not yet been implemented. The court found that constitutional intervention was available where there was a credible threat of a violation, even before the proposed measures took effect.

The respondents had defended the President’s actions, arguing that the Constitution empowers him to direct and coordinate the work of ministries and government departments. They maintained that his remarks did not amend the Affordable Housing Act or constitute binding decisions on individual housing allocations.

However, the court ruled that any changes to the allocation criteria must follow procedures recognised by law.

The petitioners had asked the court to declare the proposed directives unconstitutional and prevent their implementation. They also sought transparent, inclusive and non-discriminatory criteria for allocating affordable homes.

The ruling means the President’s announcements of June 3 and September 13, 2025, cannot lawfully be used to change the existing housing allocation framework without an appropriate legal or policy foundation.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Kenya School of Law Suspends 2027/2028 ATP Applications Following High Court Orders

The Kenya School of Law (KSL) has suspended applications for its 2027/2028 Advocates Training Programme (ATP), leaving prospective students unsure when the process will...

October 15, 2026

News

Court Nullifies KSh5 Billion Bungoma Housing Project, Orders Airstrip Land Restoration

The Environment and Land Court in Bungoma has nullified the KSh5.02 billion Kanduyi Airstrip Smart City Affordable Housing Project, declaring its tender process unconstitutional...

October 10, 2026

News

Blogger Ndiang’ui Kinyagia Awarded Ksh5 Million Over Unlawful Police Raid

The High Court has awarded blogger and tech entrepreneur Ndiang’ui Kinyagia KSh5 million after finding that police violated his constitutional rights during a raid...

September 22, 2026

News

TSC Requests Court to Lift Orders Blocking Its Social Media Conduct Rules for Teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has asked the High Court in Kiambu to lift orders suspending the implementation of its circular regulating teachers’ conduct...

September 22, 2026