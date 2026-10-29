Ruto Cannot Reserve Affordable Homes for Teachers and Police, High Court Rules

The High Court has declared President William Ruto’s plan to reserve affordable housing units for teachers and police officers unlawful, ruling that the President cannot introduce preferential allocation criteria without a legal basis.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, October 29, Justice Patricia Nyaundi Mande said the President’s pronouncements could not alter or supplement the housing allocation criteria established under the Affordable Housing Act and its regulations.

The case challenged Ruto’s announcements of June 3 and September 13, 2025, proposing that 20 per cent of affordable housing units be reserved for teachers and a further 20 per cent for members of the National Police Service.

The petitioners, John Maina Ndegwa and Marshall Tito Ongoya, argued that the proposed quotas would unfairly favour selected professional groups in a programme supported by public resources and contributions from Kenyans across different occupations.

They also raised concerns about equality, non-discrimination, access to housing and the role of the Affordable Housing Board in overseeing allocations.

In its ruling, the court emphasised that presidential powers to coordinate government functions do not extend to changing legislation enacted by Parliament.

“Executive authority may facilitate the implementation of the law, but it cannot alter the law or create rights and preferences outside it,” the judge ruled.

The court further held that allowing executive announcements to override the existing legal framework would undermine the rule of law. It declared that the President’s pronouncements had no legal effect without a statutory or policy basis.

The judge also rejected the argument that the petition was premature because the proposed preferences had not yet been implemented. The court found that constitutional intervention was available where there was a credible threat of a violation, even before the proposed measures took effect.

The respondents had defended the President’s actions, arguing that the Constitution empowers him to direct and coordinate the work of ministries and government departments. They maintained that his remarks did not amend the Affordable Housing Act or constitute binding decisions on individual housing allocations.

However, the court ruled that any changes to the allocation criteria must follow procedures recognised by law.

The petitioners had asked the court to declare the proposed directives unconstitutional and prevent their implementation. They also sought transparent, inclusive and non-discriminatory criteria for allocating affordable homes.

The ruling means the President’s announcements of June 3 and September 13, 2025, cannot lawfully be used to change the existing housing allocation framework without an appropriate legal or policy foundation.