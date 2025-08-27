Ruto Confers Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Chief Of The Golden Heart Award

President William Ruto on Tuesday awarded the global leader of Ismaili Muslims, His Highness Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, Kenya’s highest national civilian honour, the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (CGH).

In a statement, State House said the award is in recognition of Prince Aga Khan V’s personal commitment and the Aga Khan Development Network’s (AKDN) distinguished service to the people of Kenya over the years.

Speaking after conferring the award at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto said: “This moment is both historic and symbolic.”

He added: “It affirms Kenya’s deep appreciation of the enduring legacy of the Ismaili Imamat, whose service to humanity has long been a pillar of our national journey.”

Prince Aga Khan V became the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims in February 2025 following the death of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

Through the Aga Khan Development Network, which he chairs, the Ismaili Muslim community worldwide has invested in various sectors of the economy, including media, education, health, banking, insurance, tourism, and hospitality.

In Kenya, they run the Diamond Trust Bank, Serena Hotels, Jubilee Insurance, Nation Media Group, Aga Khan University Hospital, and Aga Khan University, among others.

“These contributions align seamlessly with our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which is anchored in equity, opportunity, and dignity for all Kenyans,” President Ruto said.

In his acceptance speech, Prince Aga Khan V said Kenya has a special place in the hearts of his family, pointing out that some of them, including his late father and uncle, partly grew up in the country.

“Some of the earliest Aga Khan development projects from the time of my great-grandfather were launched in this country, and many of them are still operating today,” he said.

He added: “In Kenya, we have found a Government and a society that have consistently welcomed these efforts and supported them with vision and resolve.”

The two leaders also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Kenya and the Ismailia Imamat for the provision of the framework for recognition of the Ismaili Imamat as the legal entity representing the office of the Imam of the Shia Imami Muslims to engage with the government on international relations.

The other MoU is between the Government of Kenya and the Ismaili Imamat on General Cooperation, which will provide the framework for bilateral cooperation in environmental conservation, urban rehabilitation, and cultural heritage preservation.