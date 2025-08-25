President William Ruto has officially announced August 27 as “Katiba Day,” an annual observance dedicated to commemorating the promulgation of the nation’s transformative 2010 Constitution. This declaration, made on Monday, August 25, 2025, marks a key moment, aiming to embed constitutional awareness and civic engagement deeply within the fabric of Kenyan society.

President Ruto emphasized that Katiba Day will serve as a powerful reminder to all Kenyans of their fundamental duty to “obey, preserve, protect, and implement the Constitution.” Unlike traditional public holidays, Katiba Day will remain a working day, ensuring that daily life continues uninterrupted even as the nation collectively reflects on the 15-year journey of its supreme law. This unique approach demonstrates the President’s vision of integrating constitutional principles into everyday life rather than confining them to a single day of leisure.

“Now therefore I, President William Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution, do hereby proclaim that August 27, 2025, and every 27th day in the month of August forever thereafter shall be observed as ‘Katiba Day’ in commemoration of the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” Ruto stated in his proclamation. He further elaborated that the day will be observed across Kenya and at all diplomatic missions abroad, fostering national dialogue on constitutionalism, governance, and the rule of law.

The 2010 Constitution, promulgated by former President Mwai Kibaki on August 27, 2010, following a nationwide referendum on August 4, 2010, was a monumental achievement designed to usher in fundamental political, social, and economic reforms. It replaced a colonial-era framework, addressing decades of instability and centralisation of power. “The 27th of August, 2025, marks the fifteenth anniversary of the 2010 Supreme Law; presenting a unique opportunity for celebration of our Constitution, which is universally acclaimed as one of the most transformative and progressive in human history,” Ruto highlighted.

Under the new directive, all government institutions, including schools, across the three arms of government and two levels of governance, are mandated to organize and participate in civic activities on Katiba Day. These activities will focus on fostering constitutional awareness and civic engagement, ensuring that the spirit of the Constitution resonates with every citizen. Examples of such activities include public lectures, community forums, school debates, and civic discussions on governance and the rule of law.

The initiative reflects a deeper commitment to citizen-centered governance and the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms, principles enshrined in the 2010 Constitution. By designating Katiba Day as a working day with mandatory civic engagement, President Ruto aims to cultivate a culture of constitutional literacy and active participation, moving beyond mere ceremonial observance to a tangible commitment to the nation’s foundational legal document.