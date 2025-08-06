Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Ruto Defends Deepening China Ties Amidst US Tariff Storm

By

Published

How China's Zero Tariff Promise Reshapes Kenya's Economic Future
How China's Zero Tariff Promise Reshapes Kenya's Economic Future

President William Ruto on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, announced that China has agreed to lift all tariffs on key Kenyan agricultural exports including tea, coffee, and avocados. The agreement, secured after months of bilateral talks and multiple high-level visits to Beijing, marks a significant step in deepening Kenya-China ties even as it rattles traditional allies in Washington.

“They have agreed to remove all the tariffs on our tea, on our coffee, on our avocado, and all other agricultural exports,” said President Ruto at a private sector roundtable in Nairobi. “That, I think, is a major breakthrough for us.”

The zero-tariff access falls under China’s broader commitment to grant 100% duty-free treatment to products from African countries with diplomatic ties an offer Kenyan officials call a “game-changer.”

“This is a big opportunity for Kenyan products to compete in the Chinese market,” noted Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, adding that the legal instruments for the deal will be finalized in the coming months.

Erick Rutto, President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, echoed this optimism, emphasizing the need for diversified Kenyan exports to penetrate Asian markets, particularly as European demand shrinks and logistics challenges persist.

Ruto’s tilt toward Beijing is strategic. While his early presidency leaned pro-West, a perceived U.S. pullback from Africa, compounded by rising U.S. tariffs and unilateral trade actions, has prompted Kenya to broaden its alliances. Ruto himself has criticized such moves, warning they could deal a “death blow” to the current global order.

“China trade is in Kenya’s best interest,” Ruto declared, defending the partnership amid concerns from Washington.

U.S. Senator James Risch has already proposed a review of Kenya’s status as a major non-NATO ally, citing Nairobi’s increasing alignment with nations like China, Russia, and Iran.

The announcement comes on the heels of Ruto’s third visit to China since 2022, where he met President Xi Jinping. Their discussions yielded 20 cooperation deals across trade, technology, education, and infrastructure including further expansion of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China has already financed flagship projects like the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway and is committed to extending it to the Ugandan border.

Both nations have vowed to uphold WTO principles and resist what they term “hegemonic tactics,” such as unilateral sanctions and tariffs.

Despite concerns over Kenya’s debt to China, Ruto insists the country is managing its liabilities through fiscal reforms and economic diversification.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021