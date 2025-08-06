Ruto Defends Deepening China Ties Amidst US Tariff Storm

President William Ruto on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, announced that China has agreed to lift all tariffs on key Kenyan agricultural exports including tea, coffee, and avocados. The agreement, secured after months of bilateral talks and multiple high-level visits to Beijing, marks a significant step in deepening Kenya-China ties even as it rattles traditional allies in Washington.

“They have agreed to remove all the tariffs on our tea, on our coffee, on our avocado, and all other agricultural exports,” said President Ruto at a private sector roundtable in Nairobi. “That, I think, is a major breakthrough for us.”

The zero-tariff access falls under China’s broader commitment to grant 100% duty-free treatment to products from African countries with diplomatic ties an offer Kenyan officials call a “game-changer.”

“This is a big opportunity for Kenyan products to compete in the Chinese market,” noted Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, adding that the legal instruments for the deal will be finalized in the coming months.

Erick Rutto, President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, echoed this optimism, emphasizing the need for diversified Kenyan exports to penetrate Asian markets, particularly as European demand shrinks and logistics challenges persist.

Ruto’s tilt toward Beijing is strategic. While his early presidency leaned pro-West, a perceived U.S. pullback from Africa, compounded by rising U.S. tariffs and unilateral trade actions, has prompted Kenya to broaden its alliances. Ruto himself has criticized such moves, warning they could deal a “death blow” to the current global order.

“China trade is in Kenya’s best interest,” Ruto declared, defending the partnership amid concerns from Washington.

U.S. Senator James Risch has already proposed a review of Kenya’s status as a major non-NATO ally, citing Nairobi’s increasing alignment with nations like China, Russia, and Iran.

The announcement comes on the heels of Ruto’s third visit to China since 2022, where he met President Xi Jinping. Their discussions yielded 20 cooperation deals across trade, technology, education, and infrastructure including further expansion of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China has already financed flagship projects like the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway and is committed to extending it to the Ugandan border.

Both nations have vowed to uphold WTO principles and resist what they term “hegemonic tactics,” such as unilateral sanctions and tariffs.

Despite concerns over Kenya’s debt to China, Ruto insists the country is managing its liabilities through fiscal reforms and economic diversification.