Ruto Defends KSh56B SHA Disbursement Amid Public Concerns

President William Ruto sparked national debate with a bold defense of the Social Health Authority (SHA), claiming it has vastly outperformed its predecessor, the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), in health financing and service delivery.

Speaking at State House Nairobi during the launch of the National Equipment Support Programme (NESP), Ruto revealed that SHA has disbursed KSh56.4 billion within just 10 months since its October 2024 rollout – surpassing NHIF’s historical annual payouts.

“What a fallacy. In a year, the most NHIF ever paid was between Sh22 billion to Sh25 billion. In just 10 months, SHA has paid Sh56.4 billion,” Ruto stated, brushing aside critics who argue SHA has underperformed.

He noted that KSh49.7 billion was disbursed under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), while KSh6.7 billion came from the Primary Healthcare Fund (PHF).

Ruto positioned the SHA as central to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), describing the digital system as a leap toward transparent, fast, and dignified access to healthcare. According to the president, over 25.2 million Kenyans have registered under SHA, and more than 11,000 healthcare providers have been contracted nationwide.

However, this rapid rollout has not come without scrutiny. One of the most pressing issues is the KSh33 billion debt inherited from NHIF, which was officially wound up on November 22, 2024.

President Ruto ordered the immediate settlement of all NHIF claims below KSh10 million, which account for 91% of affected facilities. For larger claims, he announced a 90-day verification process, after which a payment plan will be drawn.

SHA has already disbursed KSh18.2 billion in verified, post-rollout claims, a move seen as critical in restoring trust among providers.

The Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) had earlier boycotted SHA services due to the unresolved arrears. However, following Ruto’s directive, the boycott was lifted. RUPHA praised the commitment to debt settlement but still maintains a suspension of services under Medical Administrator Kenya Limited (MAKL) due to lingering disputes over unreconciled debt, unilateral invoice deductions, and lack of transparency.

While government officials praised the registration increase under SHA, an investigation by Africa Check revealed discrepancies. Claims that SHA had more than doubled NHIF’s numbers were false. NHIF had 16.2 million members before a data cleanup in late 2024 reduced the figure to 12 million. The 25.2 million registered under SHA thus do not represent a 146% increase, as initially claimed.

Ruto also warned against attempts to defraud the SHA system. “If you are trying to game the system, beware: You are already on our radar,” he cautioned. “Investigations are ongoing, and those found culpable will face the full force of the law.”

Despite the impressive disbursement figures, SHA has so far only collected KSh45 billion, falling short of its KSh54 billion target. With just 4.4 million active contributors, analysts warn of looming sustainability challenges if uptake remains low.

The NESP, launched alongside the SHA update, is intended to replace the controversial Managed Equipment Services (MES) project with a more accountable model of healthcare equipment leasing and maintenance.

“The government is fully committed to providing Universal Health Coverage to every Kenyan without discrimination,” Ruto affirmed as he concluded his speech.