Ruto Explains Why Fuel Prices are Higher in Kenya than Uganda and Tanzania

President William Ruto has come out to explain why fuel prices are higher in Kenya compared to its neighbours in the East African region.

Speaking on Sunday, April 19, during a church service in Karen, President Ruto said that Kenya’s prices are largely influenced by its level of development.

According to the Head of State, Kenya is more developed than other countries in the East African region.

“I know many people are asking why it is that sometimes the prices of fuel in Kenya are high compared to our neighbours. Kenya is a middle-income country; our neighbours are the least developed countries.

“There is a big difference. If you want to compare Kenya fairly with others, do it with other middle-income countries, and that is how you will get the figures right,” Ruto said.

He also said higher fuel prices are partly driven by road maintenance levies, with a large share of the cost funding road upkeep.

“Our fuel supports transport infrastructure. I just want Kenyans to know that we have 20,000 kilometres of tarmac to maintain, and we have 6,000 kilometres of tarmac under construction. 20,000 km to maintain here in Kenya is actually the same for the other six or seven East African countries,” he said.

Ruto’s explanation comes amid growing public concern following the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (EPRA) significant increase in fuel prices.

The authority of April 14 increased fuel prices to Ksh206 per litre for both petrol and diesel before revising them to Ksh197.60 per litre for petrol and diesel at Ksh196.63 per litre.

Fuel prices are lower in Tanzania and Uganda, averaging about Ksh189 in Tanzania for both petrol and diesel, compared to roughly Ksh185 for petrol and Ksh174 for diesel in Uganda.