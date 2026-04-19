Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Explains Why Fuel Prices are Higher in Kenya than Uganda and Tanzania

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

President William Ruto has come out to explain why fuel prices are higher in Kenya compared to its neighbours in the East African region.

Speaking on Sunday, April 19, during a church service in Karen, President Ruto said that Kenya’s prices are largely influenced by its level of development.

According to the Head of State, Kenya is more developed than other countries in the East African region.

“I know many people are asking why it is that sometimes the prices of fuel in Kenya are high compared to our neighbours. Kenya is a middle-income country; our neighbours are the least developed countries.

“There is a big difference. If you want to compare Kenya fairly with others, do it with other middle-income countries, and that is how you will get the figures right,” Ruto said.

He also said higher fuel prices are partly driven by road maintenance levies, with a large share of the cost funding road upkeep.

“Our fuel supports transport infrastructure. I just want Kenyans to know that we have 20,000 kilometres of tarmac to maintain, and we have 6,000 kilometres of tarmac under construction. 20,000 km to maintain here in Kenya is actually the same for the other six or seven East African countries,” he said.

Ruto’s explanation comes amid growing public concern following the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (EPRA) significant increase in fuel prices.

The authority of April 14 increased fuel prices to Ksh206 per litre for both petrol and diesel before revising them to Ksh197.60 per litre for petrol and diesel at Ksh196.63 per litre.

Fuel prices are lower in Tanzania and Uganda, averaging about Ksh189 in Tanzania for both petrol and diesel, compared to roughly Ksh185 for petrol and Ksh174 for diesel in Uganda.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

President Ruto Departs for Italy

President William Ruto has embarked on a three-day state visit to Rome, Italy. In a statement, State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohammed, said the visit...

39 minutes ago
President William Ruto President William Ruto

Politics

Ruto Goes After Gachagua Over Protests Threats

President William Ruto has hit out at his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, over calls for mass protests following the increase in fuel prices. Speaking...

4 days ago

News

President Ruto Addresses Increase in Fuel Prices

President William Ruto has broken his silence after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased fuel prices for the next month. Speaking in...

4 days ago

News

President Ruto Promises Ksh 300 Million SGR Station in Ikonge

President William Ruto has moved to reassure Nyamira county residents that the Naivasha–Kisumu Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will not bypass the region. Speaking on...

6 days ago