Ruto Faults Court Decision Testraining Police Barricades

President William Ruto has faulted a court order barring the use of police road barricades during demonstrations.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 9, Ruto questioned how police are expected to protect lives and property without essential tools and operational freedom.

“I have seen that today, someone in court has said that the Inspector General of Police should not block roads, should not use tear gas, should not use water cannons to protect the lives of other Kenyans. The one saying so, in his case, has police who protect and drive him,” Ruto said.

The President defended the use of tear gas, water cannons, and road barricades to control crowds during protests, arguing that the move was necessary to safeguard properties and maintain order.

“Honestly, how can anyone say that the police cannot protect the lives and property of other Kenyans? There’s a reason why roadblocks exist. There’s a reason why police have tear gas and water cannons—these are tools to protect Kenyans when they are in danger,” he said.

Further, Ruto slammed those behind the court petition, claiming they benefit from personal police protection, unlike the average Kenyan who relies solely on state security agencies for safety.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi on Wednesday issued an order restraining officers from using barricades to bar protestors from accessing the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

This is after the Katiba Institute filed the petition, challenging the legality of police roadblocks set up in Nairobi CBD.

“Pending the hearing of the application, a conservatory order is hereby issued requiring the 1st Respondent, the Inspector General of the National Police Service, or any officer under his command, to remove the barbed wires, barricades, and police blocks that are preventing citizens from accessing the Central Business District and its streets, except for reasonable and limited perimeters around protected areas,” Justice Mugambi ruled.