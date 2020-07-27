Ruto Finally Gives Direction Over Division of Revenue Stalemate

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has directed Senators to come up with a revenue-sharing formula which will allow fair and equitable division of resources to all Kenyans.

Taking to social media on Monday morning, the DP warned Senators from engaging in divisive debates over the stalemate and come up with a win-win formula for all counties.

“The ongoing revenue formula debate is unnecessarily divisive. The Constitution envisages fair and equitable sharing of all our resources. The legislature MUST as per its MANDATE structure a WIN-WIN formula that is sensitive to proposals made without hurting any county,” the DP said.

In other words, Ruto wants the Senators to deliberate on the issue without undue influence from politicians.

His sentiments come at a period when ODM Senators and their colleagues from Jubilee have disagreed over the new revenue sharing formula which proposes that counties should receive funds based on their population and not landmass. The new formula will benefit Mt Kenya and Rift Valley which are more populated. However, Arid and Semi-arid counties will lose billions of money having recorded a reduced population in the 2019 census.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his allies have opposed the new formula because they believe most of the counties which will be affected support the former Prime Minister.

Ruto could also be afraid that supporting the new formula could affect his chances of becoming President in 2022 as the marginalised counties may not support his candidature.