Business

Ruto Flies to Europe Chasing Ksh266B Climate Deals and Global Financial Reform

President William Ruto to Fly to Spain and the United Kingdom on Official visits today.
President William Ruto to Fly to Spain and the United Kingdom on Official visits today.

President William Ruto has took off on a high-stakes diplomatic tour to Spain and the United Kingdom, seeking to unlock Ksh266 billion in climate-related investments and push for reforms in global financial systems even as Kenya struggles with rising unrest, economic hardship, and violent anti-government protests back home.

Ruto is set to begin his European mission in Seville, Spain, attending the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, a critical platform aimed at reshaping global development finance amid climate change, debt stress, and growing inequality.

He is expected to co-chair a high-level session and hold bilateral talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI, focusing on clean energy cooperation, youth empowerment, and resilience building.

His pitch comes on the back of Kenya’s call for global debt relief and more equitable climate financing, echoing messages delivered during the Africa Climate Summit and COP27, where Kenya previously secured commitments worth Sh500 billion for clean energy and irrigation projects.

From Spain, Ruto will jet to London to sign the renewed Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership (2025–2030) with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, anchored on four pillars: trade, climate, technology, and security.

The UK government has committed to mobilizing £1.5 billion (approx. Ksh266 billion) in new investments by 2030. The partnership targets key sectors including green energy, manufacturing, digital innovation, and urban infrastructure with the flagship Nairobi Railway City project at its core.

Ruto will also headline The Africa Debate hosted by Invest Africa, where he will showcase Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and court international investors. Notably, Lloyd’s of London is set to announce the establishment of a regional insurance underwriting hub in Nairobi under the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC), enhancing Kenya’s standing as a financial hub for Sub-Saharan Africa.

But while President Ruto courts billions abroad, Kenya burns with rage at home. The trip follows deadly protests triggered by tax hikes, youth unemployment, police brutality, and allegations of authoritarian governance.

Critics are accusing Ruto of abandoning a nation in crisis, choosing to parade on red carpets while citizens are teargassed and shot in the streets.

His allies, however, defend the mission as a strategic economic necessity, aimed at securing long-term stability through trade, climate resilience, and job creation.

Government spokesperson Hussein Mohamed insisted the deals align with Vision 2030 and BETA, laying the foundation for a modernized, green economy.

