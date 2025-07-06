Ruto Government Orders Civil Servants to Work Against Saba Saba Protest Fears

As Kenya braces for the highly anticipated Saba Saba Day protests on Monday, July 7, the government is adopting a firm, some might say tone-deaf, stance, ordering all civil servants to report for duty. This directive, issued by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, comes despite a growing number of private institutions and learning establishments across the country advising staff and students to stay home due to safety concerns surrounding the planned demonstrations.

Ruku, speaking in Embu County, emphatically stated that Monday is “not a public holiday” and warned of “stern action” against any civil servant failing to report to work, including the issuance of show-cause letters. He reiterated that government offices would operate under normal hours, from 8 AM to 5 PM, with a strict 12:30 PM lunch break, and that no excuses related to the protests would be entertained. Ruku further announced plans for impromptu spot checks to ensure compliance, highlighting the government’s determination to maintain order amidst rising tensions.

The planned Saba Saba protests, which commemorate the 1990 pro-democracy movement against Daniel Arap Moi’s autocratic regime, are expected to draw large crowds, particularly from the youth-led “Gen Z” movement. This new wave of activism, distinguished by its digital organization and lack of centralized leadership, emerged in opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 and has since broadened to address systemic issues like governance, economic disparity, and alleged police brutality.

The government’s tough approach mirrors historical responses to dissent, with critics drawing parallels to the tactics employed during the original Saba Saba protests, which were met with significant state repression. Concerns about potential unrest are widespread, with several schools having already announced closures for Monday as a precautionary measure. Major businesses and private sector employers have also advised their staff to work from home to avoid potential clashes.

Meanwhile, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has announced his personal attendance at a Saba Saba rally at Kamukunji Grounds, a symbolic return to the site of the first protests 35 years ago, signaling a significant political shift and potentially galvanizing further participation.

The government’s directive sets the stage for a direct confrontation between state authority and a determined populace, highlighting the ongoing struggle for democratic space and accountability in Kenya.