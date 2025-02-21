Connect with us

News

Ruto Gov’t On The Spot Over Taking Credit Of Isiolo-Mandera Road

isiolo

Isiolo-Mandear Road

Lawyer Willis Otieno has called out the Kenya Kwanza government for taking credit for the Isiolo-Mandera road.

In a statement, Otieno pointed out that the road is funded by the World Bank and no government official should take credit for it.

“The Isiolo-Mandera road is a World Bank-funded project, a long-standing initiative that predates your regime, having commenced in 2020. Cease this brazen, self-aggrandizing deception, your puerile chest-thumping over a project you neither conceived nor financed is as disingenuous as it is pathetic. The audacity to masquerade as the architect of this development is an insult to the intelligence of any discerning observer,” he stated.

This comes after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced it has World Bank funding for the upgrading of the Isiolo-Mandera road, expected to be completed by 2029.

KeNHA is anticipated to receive a total $750 million USD about Ksh96.75 billion to expand the road which runs through Meru, Wajir, and Mandera counties from Isiolo town.

The funding is part of the Project Development Objective (PDOs) of the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project (HoAGDP).

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya has received financing from the World Bank towards the cost of the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project and intends to apply part of the proceeds for consulting services,” KeNHA noted.

On Wednesday, President William Ruto lashed out at Kenyans whom he accused of mocking him over his promise to build the 750 km Isiolo – Mandera road.

“I was in Northern Kenya, and I announced a major road artery that would be constructed from Isiolo through Wajir, Mandera, and many people think it is a joke. In this country, sometimes we take matters of life and death as if it is a joke,” Ruto said.

Also Read: Djibouti Criticizes President Ruto Over Remarks Following Kenya’s AUC Defeat

