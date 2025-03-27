Ruto Holds Talks With Salva Kiir after VP Riek Machar’s arrest

President William Ruto on Thursday held talks with South Sudan President Salva Kiir following the arrest of South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar.

In an update via X, Ruto also said he held talks with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Ethiopuan Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“Had a phone call with President Salva Kiir on the situation leading to the arrest and detention of 1st Vice Pres. Riak Machar in South Sudan. After consultations with President Museveni and PM Abiy, I’m sending a special envoy to South Sudan to engage, try to de-escalate, and brief us back,” said Ruto.

Machar was arrested on Wednesday, March 26, by 20 armed security officials who invaded his residence in Juba, South Sudan’s capital, and disarmed his bodyguards before detaining him.

While his aides and security were reportedly arrested and taken away, Machar and his wife are under house arrest.

Media reports indicate that President Ruto has sent Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to Juba as part of efforts to avert another civil war.

The ODM leader is expected to arrive in South Sudan on Friday, March 27 morning.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS) announced that it was sending a team of specialist officers to South Sudan as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The officers, drawn from the Kenya Police Service (KPS), the Administration Police Service (APS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), will serve under the command of Mr Kioko Munyambu, SSP, for a 12-month period.

Their mission will include carrying out specialised tasks in line with international policing standards in order to strengthen peacekeeping efforts in the region.

