News

Ruto Honours Prince Rahim Aga Khan V with Kenya’s Highest Civilian Award

By

Published

On Tuesday August 26, 2025, at State House, Nairobi, President William Ruto bestowed Kenya’s highest civilian honor, the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (CGH), upon His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. This prestigious award recognizes the exemplary contributions of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to Kenya and humanity, marking a significant moment in the enduring partnership between Kenya and the Ismaili Imamat.

Prince Rahim’s visit, his first official engagement in Kenya since succeeding his late father, His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, in February 2025, demonstrates a new chapter in this long-standing relationship. The honor, typically reserved for sitting heads of state or extraordinary global leaders, highlights the profound impact of AKDN’s work across various sectors in Kenya.

Upon receiving the award, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V expressed his profound gratitude, stating, “I thank you, your excellency, for your hospitality and the honour you have conferred on me today. I accept this decoration for the recognition of the past but also as a pledge for the future, a pledge to continue working side by side with the people of Kenya in pursuit of a more inclusive, equitable, and hopeful tomorrow”. A sentiment that resonates with President Ruto’s vision for Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which emphasizes equity, opportunity, and dignity for all citizens.

Kenya holds a deep and enduring bond with the Ismaili Imamat, strengthened over the decades through the transformative work of the Aga Khan Development Network.

President Ruto praised AKDN’s decades-long commitment to Kenya’s development, citing its establishment of hospitals and schools, investments in job-creating sectors, and initiatives safeguarding heritage and strengthening communities. He specifically highlighted AKDN’s healthcare facilities, which serve over 900,000 patients annually, providing crucial maternal and child health services. The collaboration with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to expand access to kidney transplants and advanced cardiac surgeries further exemplifies the commitment to comprehensive care for vulnerable Kenyans.

In education, the Aga Khan Foundation has supported nearly 1,000 public schools, benefiting hundreds of thousands of pupils and teachers, with initiatives like Schools2030 fostering innovation and excellence. Environmental stewardship is another key area, with AKDN planting 1.5 million trees in Kenya over three years, particularly in the Mau Forest, contributing to broader conservation efforts.

Looking ahead, President Ruto welcomed the Imamat’s partnership in flagship initiatives such as the Affordable Housing Programme and the Nairobi River Regeneration through the Climate WorkX programme, which engages tens of thousands of Kenyans in restoring ecosystems and creating sustainable urban spaces. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Kenya and the Ismaili Imamat, providing a framework for recognizing the Ismaili Imamat as a legal entity in international relations and deepening cooperation in environmental conservation, urban rehabilitation, and cultural heritage preservation.

President Ruto also honored Princess Zahra Aga Khan, Prince Rahim’s sister and a member of the AKDN Board of Directors, with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH) award, acknowledging her outstanding leadership and dedication to advancing health, education, and social development.

The dual recognition solidifies the deep appreciation Kenya holds for the enduring legacy of the Ismaili Imamat and its continued commitment to improving the quality of life for all Kenyans.

