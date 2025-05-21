Ruto: Kenya’s Breakthrough Demands Tough Political Courage

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: President William Ruto has underscored the importance of making bold and visionary decisions to transform Kenya’s future, urging leaders at all levels to work together in building a resilient and inclusive economy. Speaking during a national address on 21st May 2025, the President emphasized that sustainable change in Kenya will only come through tough but necessary choices.

“Kenya can only be changed when we make difficult but right decisions, tough choices that speak to the destiny of our people,” President Ruto stated. “We must, therefore, build synergy with all leaders, and marshal resources for investments that will stimulate the growth of our economy.”

The Head of State called for collective responsibility among government institutions, private sector stakeholders, and development partners in building a strong foundation for future prosperity. He emphasized that political will, policy discipline, and strategic investment are essential to steer Kenya towards long-term economic transformation.

President Ruto’s remarks come at a time when the country is grappling with rising living costs, unemployment, and fiscal constraints. His call for a united front and a forward-looking agenda is seen as a reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to reforms aimed at achieving inclusive development.

Analysts believe the President’s message is particularly timely as the government accelerates implementation of key economic policies under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). These include scaling up agricultural productivity, digital transformation, affordable housing, and enhancing manufacturing competitiveness.

Leaders from across the political divide have been urged to rise above partisan interests and focus on nation-building. The President’s call to action echoes his broader theme of unity, investment, and accountability in governance.

This message is expected to set the tone for ongoing national development discourse, as Kenya navigates a dynamic global economy while seeking to empower its citizens at the grassroots.