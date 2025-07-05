Ruto Makes Bold Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Public Service Delivery

President William Ruto has launched a significant reshuffle within Kenya’s state agencies, signaling a renewed focus on governance, healthcare, and public finance oversight. These strategic appointments, detailed in a Kenya Gazette notice dated July 4, 2025, aim to reinforce leadership and enhance institutional efficiency.

In a critical move, John Munyu has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board for a three-year term. Munyu, who previously served as CEO of KEMSA, brings extensive experience in medical commodity procurement and distribution.

The appointment revokes that of Charles Githinji, who has been reassigned to lead the Kenya Biovax Institute Limited as its Non-Executive Chairperson for a similar term. Dr. Githinji’s new role is fundamental for Kenya’s ambition to achieve self-sufficiency in vaccine production, a strategy bolstered by lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. His appointment replaces Dr. Swarup Ranjan Mishra, whose prior appointment was revoked. The Kenya Biovax Institute plays a key role in local vaccine development and biotechnology research.

Further consolidating leadership in public finance, former Tana River Governor Hussein Dado has been appointed Chairperson of the Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF) Board of Trustees for three years, effective July 4, 2025.

His appointment, announced by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi Ng’ongo, aligns with the Public Service Superannuation Scheme Act and aims to strengthen the fund’s governance and operational efficiency. Dado’s extensive background in governance and public administration is expected to contribute significantly to the PSSF’s financial sustainability.

Other notable appointments include Consolata Rop, who was re-appointed by CS Lee Kinyanjui to the National Standards Council, tasked with overseeing national standards and quality assurance frameworks.

In the education sector, Henry Anyona has been appointed to the board of the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation, replacing Consolata Rop in that specific role. These changes highlight the government’s commitment to comprehensive reforms across various critical sectors.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board, in collaboration with PATH, recently conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) training for local drug manufacturers, spotlighting Kenya’s push towards regulatory maturity and pharmaceutical independence.