Ruto Makes Fresh Appointments in Gov’t

President Ruto Signs Conflict of Interest Bill Into Law

President Ruto

President William Ruto has made new appointments in various state parastatals.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, August 15, President Ruto appointed Professor James Onyango Owino to be the non-executive chairperson of the Commission for University Education.

Onyango will hold the position for a period of three years until August 15, 2025.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the Universities Act, 2012, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— James Onyango Owino (prof.) to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Commission for University Education, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 15th August, 2025,” the notice reads.

President Ruto also appointed John Antira Ketora to be the non-executive chairperson of the board of the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation for 3 years.

At the same time, the Head of State reappointed Retired General Levi Franklin Mghalu to be the non-executive chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya National Shipping Line for a period of three years.

Further, Ruto constituted a Selection Panel for the recruitment of nominees for appointment as Chairperson and Members of the National Land Commission.

The panel comprises Jasper Micheni Mbiuki, Peris C.K. Mang’ira, Electine Nasambu, Ann Mwangangi, Bibiana Rabuku Omalla, Nichola Letting, and Rehema Dida Jaldesa.

