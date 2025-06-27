Ruto Makes New Appointments And Promotions in KDF

President William Ruto has made a raft of changes to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) leadership.

In a statement on Friday, June 27, the Ministry of Defence explained that the changes follow recommendations from the Defence Council, chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Roselinda Soipan Tuya.

President Ruto promoted Major General David Kipkemboi Ketter to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him as the Commander of the Kenya Army.

He takes over from Lieutenant General David Kimaiyo Chemwaina Tarus, who has been redeployed to the National Defence University – Kenya (NDU-K) as Vice Chancellor.

The Head of State also appointed Major General Benard Waliaula as the new Commander of the Kenya Air Force, replacing Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed, who exits the service after 42 years.

In other changes, Brigadier Joel Muriungi M’arimi has been promoted to Major General and appointed Commandant of the Kenya Military Academy, while Brigadier Joyce Chelang’at Sitienei, who was previously the Director of the International Peace Support Centre, has also been promoted to Major General and named Deputy Vice Chancellor, Centre for Strategic and Security Studies at NDU-K.

Brigadier Faustino Mancha Lobaly has been promoted to Major General and appointed Director of National Defence Security Industries, while Brigadier Charles Lenjo Mwazighe has been promoted to Major General and appointed Director International Peace Support Centre.

Brigadier Mohamed Isak Iddi has been promoted to Major General and appointed Director at the Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability (DOCA).

Other Changes in the Kenya Army

Brigadier Edward Rugendo – Promoted to Major General and appointed Director of Personnel and Logistics.

Brigadier Richard Wambua Mwanzia – promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff, Army, at National Defence College.

Colonel Said Mohamed Mwacharo – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Infrastructure.

Colonel Meshack Sinkira Kishoyian – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander, 6 Brigade.

Kenya Air Force

Colonel Herbert Mabele Wafula – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Moi Airbase.

Colonel Ismail Guhad Noor – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Deputy Managing Director at Kenya Ordnance Factories Limited and Food Processing Factory.

Colonel Victor Waithaka Kang’ethe – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Director, National Air Support Department (NASD).

Colonel Rodah Mkavita Mwasigwa – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Compensation and Welfare at Defence Headquarters.

Kenya Navy

Brigadier Timothy Stelu Lekolool – promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff, National Defence College.

Colonel Ronald Mesa Makori – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Strategic Plans and Policy.

Colonel Peter Musili Muthungu – promoted to Brigadier and appointed Head of Production, Kenya Shipyard Limited.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilfrida Atieno Omolo – promoted to Colonel and appointed Commander, Kenya Navy Logistics.

Lieutenant Colonel Safari Katana Kalume – promoted to Colonel and appointed Senior Directing Staff, Navy Joint Warfare Centre.