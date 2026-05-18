Ruto Mourns Death of Gospel Musician Who Tattooed His Face on Her Body

President William Ruto has mourned the death of gospel artist and his supporter, Rachel Wandeto.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, President Ruto extended his condolences to the family of Wandetto.

The Head of State also promised Wandetto’s family that the perpetrators behind the attack would face the full force of the law.

“May God grant the family and friends comfort, peace, and courage to bear the loss of Ms Rachel Wandetto. The criminals who attacked this hardworking and promising lady will be held to account, irrespective of their affiliation.

“Kenya has no place for political intolerance that suppresses free speech or association. This threatens our democratic stability,” Ruto said.

Wandetto died on Monday while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital following an alleged acid attack by unknown assailants.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the attack happened in Mwiki, as the assailants, who were allegedly unhappy with her political stance, doused her with acid.

Wandeto was then rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for medical attention, with the doctors confirming that she sustained 70 per cent burns.

Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has described Wandetto’s passing on as deeply disturbing and promised to bring the culprits to book.

“Rachel will get justice. I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends for this painful loss. The government stands with you in this time of immense grief,” said Murkomen.

The Interior CS visited Wandeto at the KNH on Sunday and issued orders to the police to fast-track investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.

“If it is true, as there have been speculations around the possibility of a political motive by basically attacking her for her political beliefs, this is really very dangerous for our country,” Murkomen stated.