Ruto, Museveni Seal Eight New Deals to Bolster Kenya-Uganda Ties and Regional Trade

Kenya and Uganda have signed eight new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), signaling a robust commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and fostering shared prosperity. The agreements, signed on July 30, 2025, during Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s official visit to Nairobi, build upon seventeen existing accords and aim to dismantle long-standing trade barriers while enhancing regional stability.

Speaking at State House Nairobi, President William Ruto emphasized the transformative potential of these agreements. “We are united in our commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and delivering shared prosperity, while working together towards a stronger and integrated region,” Ruto said. He added that the MoUs would not only strengthen ties but also drive economic development and foster people-to-people connections, ensuring tangible benefits for citizens of both nations.

The newly signed MoUs cover key sectors including tourism, mining, fisheries, agriculture, livestock, transport, standards and quality assurance, and investment promotion. A significant focus is on modernizing transport systems, with plans for the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba and into Uganda, as well as the dualling of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Road and its extension to Malaba. Ruto noted that this infrastructure drive is essential for reducing transport costs and boosting regional trade.

President Museveni pointed out the importance of market integration for Africa’s economic progress. “Africa’s challenge is not a lack of resources, but a fragmented market,” Museveni said, drawing parallels with the United States’ prosperity through a large, unified market. He also reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to resolving cross-border issues, including the Migingo fishing dispute.

The two leaders further committed to addressing persistent non-tariff barriers (NTBs) that have historically hampered trade flow within the East African Community (EAC). Ruto directed trade ministers from both countries to urgently convene and develop a framework to eliminate these challenges within three months, with specific reference to issues affecting milk, poultry, and sugar exports from Uganda to Kenya.

Beyond economic cooperation, the agreements also cover security, particularly counter-terrorism efforts and stabilizing the Horn of Africa region. The presidents agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and joint operations. A comprehensive approach covering economic, social, and security dimensions marking a significant step toward realizing the EAC’s objectives of a Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union, and ultimately, a Political Federation.

Analysts say the strengthened partnership could unlock key infrastructure projects and strengthen intra-EAC trade, reinforcing the region’s competitiveness in global markets.