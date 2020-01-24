Ruto: No Coin Will Be Stolen When I Become President

(KDRTV) – There will be no corruption in the government of President William Ruto because there will be no money to be stolen.

Ruto, who has set his eyes on the Presidency in 2022, says that there will be no coin loitering around to be stolen by politicians.

“If I get the opportunity to run a government, there will be no corruption. There will be no money to steal because every coin will be used. There will be no coin loitering anywhere for anyone to steal,” Ruto said during an interview with NTV’s Ken Mijungu.

In 2018, an opinion poll by Ipsos ranked Ruto as the most corrupt politician in Kenya. The DP claimed the poll was ‘fake news’ sponsored by his political opponents who can’t match his development record.

Early this week, reports emerged that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reopened a case in which the DP is accused of defrauding a state agency. The DP allegedly sold Ngong forest land to the Kenya Pipeline Commission (KPC) for Ksh272 Million.

Some of Ruto’s opponents have questioned why leaders facing corruption cases run to him for protection. At the moment; Governors Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Mike Sonko (Nairobi), have been charged with corruption. They are both close associates of the DP.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is the latest Ruto associate to be accused of corruption. Kuria’s brother has massively benefited from CDF tenders in the constituency.

Last year, Ruto claimed that no money had been lost in the Arror and Kimwarer Dams scandal, despite investigations revealing that at least Ksh 21B could not be accounted for. Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge were fired over the dams scandals.

It is not clear how Ruto plans to fight his corrupt allies.