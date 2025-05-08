Ruto Nominates Erastus Edung Ethekon As New IEBC Chairperson

President William Ruto has nominated Erastus Edung Ethekon from Turkana County as the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson.

In a statement on Thursday, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the President has also nominated six other persons as members of the commission.

The six include; Ann Njeri Nderitu (Nyandarua), Moses Alutalala Mukhwana (Kakamega), Mary Karen Sorobit, (Uasin Gishu), Hassan Noor Hassan (Mandera) , Francis Odhiambo Aduol (Kisumu) and Fahima Araphat Abdallah (Lamu).

“In its submission, the Selection Panel recommended two candidates for the position of Chairperson and nine candidates for consideration to fill six positions of Member of the Commission,” read the statement in part.

Koskei said the nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval by Parliament, in accordance with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act as well as the Public Appointments Act.

“In recognition of the indispensable role of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as one of the cornerstone institutions of our democracy and a custodian of electoral management, His Excellency the President has urged the National Assembly to prioritize the consideration of these nominations,” Koskei added.

