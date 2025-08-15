Ruto Nominates New Registrar of Political Parties, KNHCR Chairperson

President William Ruto has nominated John Cox Lorionokou as the new Registrar of Political Parties.

In a statement on Friday, August 15, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed announced that the Head of State made the nomination, acting on recommendations from the Public Service Commission. (PSC).

President Ruto also appointed Agatha Wanjiku Wahome to be the Assistant Registrar of Political Parties.

“President William Ruto, in line with his constitutional mandate, and acting on the recommendations of the Public Service Commission, has today made the following nominations in the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties: Mr. John Cox Lorionokou – Registrar of Political Parties, Ms. Agatha Wanjiku Wahome – Assistant Registrar of Political Parties,” Hussein stated.

Lorionokou takes over from Ann Nderitu, who was appointed as a commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

At the same time, President Ruto nominated Claris Awour Onganga for the role of Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

“In addition, and in line with the recommendation of the Selection Panel appointed via Kenya Gazette Notice No. 4651 of 11th April 2025, President Ruto has nominated Ms. Claris Awour Onganga for consideration by the National Assembly for appointment as Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR),” Hussein added.

The President formally transmitted the three nominations to the National Assembly for consideration and approval, as required by law.

The nomination of Onganga comes days after lawyer Duncan Oburu Ojwang turned down Ruto’s nomination to the position.

Ojwang, in a letter to National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang’ula, cited personal reasons and a conflict of interest as the basis for his decision to reject the nomination.