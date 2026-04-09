Ruto Orders Demolition of State House Wall Over Riparian Encroachment

President William Ruto has ordered the demolition of a section of the perimeter wall at State House Nairobi after it was found to encroach on protected riparian land along the Kirichwa Kubwa River.

Speaking during a special sitting of the Nairobi County Assembly on Thursday, April 9, 2026, Ruto revealed that a multi-agency team mandated to reclaim riparian reserves had issued a notice confirming that part of the State House boundary wall lies within the protected zone.

“State House has received a notice that part of the State House boundary wall along the Kirichwa Kubwa River falls within the riparian reserve. And it must come down,” Ruto said.

He emphasized that the law requires a minimum 15-metre setback from the high-water mark and assured that the directive would be fully implemented. “They have told me at least 15 metres from the high mark. I promise you that wall will come down,” he added.

The President framed the decision as a demonstration of leadership accountability, noting that enforcement of urban planning and environmental laws would not spare any institution, including government facilities. He challenged resistance to reforms, stating, “If we’re not prepared to bear the temporary inconvenience of fixing this city, then we must stop pretending that we’re serious about changing it.”

The directive follows a notice issued by the Nairobi Rivers Commission seeking access to the affected area to demarcate the riparian boundary and ensure compliance. The move is part of a broader government initiative to restore Nairobi’s river ecosystems and reclaim encroached public land.

Ruto also warned of a crackdown on what he described as “cartels” benefiting from illegal activities such as dumping, unregulated construction, and land grabbing. “There are people who benefit from this dysfunction… We must, as a leadership, confront cartels and brokers,” he said.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of devastating floods in Nairobi that have claimed over 40 lives in recent weeks, with authorities linking the crisis to blocked waterways and unchecked encroachment on riparian land.

Johnson Sakaja has already ordered the demolition of illegal structures along riverbanks and the relocation of affected residents. “This is not a one-off exercise. It is a sustained effort to reclaim our rivers and prevent further loss of life and property,” Sakaja said in March.

Experts note that riparian reserves play a critical role in flood control, water quality protection, and ecological balance, making their preservation essential for sustainable urban development.

Ruto’s directive signals a firm shift toward enforcing environmental compliance and restoring order in the capital, even as it raises expectations for consistent application of the law across all sectors.