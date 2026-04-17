Ruto Orders Immediate Release of Ksh23 Billion School Funds Ahead of Second Term

President William Ruto has directed the Ministry of Education to immediately release KSh 23 billion in capitation funds to public schools, in a bid to ensure smooth operations ahead of the second term reopening on April 27, 2026.

Speaking during the National Drama and Film Festival State Concert at State House, Nairobi, on Friday, April 17, the Head of State instructed Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba to ensure the funds are disbursed to schools by next week.

“As we did last year, we made sure that money meant for capitation arrives before the opening of the schools. The Minister for Education is here, and he is to ensure that the KSh 23 billion meant for capitation arrives on time before opening,” Ruto said.

He added that the government is shifting towards a proactive funding model to prevent delays that have historically disrupted learning. “We will be releasing the funds going forward in advance to make sure that our teachers have all the necessary resources before schools open,” he stated.

The directive is expected to address long-standing challenges faced by school heads, who have often been forced to run institutions under financial strain due to delayed disbursements. Earlier this year, pressure mounted on the government, with leaders such as Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro threatening nationwide protests over capitation delays.

By prioritising early release of funds, the government aims to create a stable learning environment for the second term, which runs for 14 weeks until July 31 and is considered one of the most intensive periods in the academic calendar. A mid-term break is scheduled between June 24 and June 28.

The move also sets the stage for a critical academic period later in the year. Schools will reopen for the third term on August 24, ahead of national assessments under the Competency-Based Curriculum. The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) are set to begin on October 26, while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will run from November 2 to November 20.

Education stakeholders have cautiously welcomed the directive, noting that timely implementation will be key to restoring confidence in the system. The government maintains that prompt capitation is central to improving education standards and ensuring schools are adequately equipped.

As the reopening date approaches, attention now shifts to the Ministry of Education to deliver on the directive and guarantee that no school is left struggling due to funding delays.