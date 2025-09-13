Ruto Reserves 20% of Affordable Housing Units for Teachers

President William Ruto has pledged that 20 percent of all units under the government’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP) will be reserved for teachers, in recognition of their vital role in shaping Kenya’s future.

Speaking during the Walimu na Rais (Teachers with the President) forum at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday, September 13, 2025, Ruto addressed over 10,000 teachers drawn from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), and the Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA).

“Teachers are Kenya’s greatest resource and patriots. They spend extra hours shaping the destiny of our children. We are indebted to these heroes,” Ruto declared. He noted that teachers contribute approximately 13 percent of monthly housing levy collections about KSh900 million but the government has decided to allocate them a larger 20 percent quota.

The arrangement will be formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and teacher unions. However, legal enforceability will require amendments to the Housing Act (Cap 117) or a parliamentary resolution. This mirrors an earlier allocation that granted disciplined forces a similar 20 percent share of housing units.

Under the plan, 20 percent of units in each AHP project will be ring-fenced for teachers, with eligibility determined by TSC based on income, location, and employment status. Teachers will still be required to purchase the units through mortgages, SACCOs, or the Boma Yangu portal. The allocation ensures priority access, not free housing.

Beyond housing, Ruto announced a doubling of funding for teacher promotions from KSh1 billion to KSh2 billion, enabling at least 50,000 promotions annually. This move aims to address career stagnation among the 400,000 teachers currently eligible. “We must urgently review the career progression guidelines so that no teacher is left behind,” he said.

The President also raised concerns about the teachers’ medical scheme, which he said costs KSh117,000 per inpatient visit on average, compared to KSh100,000 for the general market and KSh98,000 for civil servants. “We cannot continue with this cover as it is,” he warned, directing the Ministry of Education to review the package with health experts and teachers’ representatives to ensure better value.

Ruto further highlighted broader reforms, including raising the education budget from KSh540 billion to KSh702 billion in three years, hiring 76,000 teachers with a target of 100,000 by January, building 23,000 classrooms, and establishing the Open University of Kenya.

He lauded Kenya’s ability to raise KSh600 billion for the housing program without external borrowing, calling it a milestone in national self-reliance. “We reaffirm our commitment to supporting education so that we can produce a more competent workforce to drive Kenya’s transformation,” he told the gathering.

The initiatives form a cornerstone of the Kenya Kwanza Bottom-Up economic agenda, aimed at uplifting essential service providers like teachers while advancing universal access to housing, healthcare, and education.