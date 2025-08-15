Ruto Reshuffles Foreign Service in Major Diplomatic Shake-Up

President William Ruto has initiated an extensive realignment of Kenya’s Foreign Service, nominating a host of new Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul Generals, and Deputy Heads of Mission to pivotal posts worldwide. This “Executive Action,” announced on Friday, August 15, 2025, is designed to “optimise performance and enhance service delivery” within Kenya’s diplomatic missions, aligning with the administration’s ambitious Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The reshuffle, which blends career diplomats with political appointees, signals a strategic effort to inject fresh energy into Kenya’s foreign relations and bolster the President’s broader agenda for economic and social transformation through enhanced international cooperation. State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed emphasized that these nominations have been submitted to the National Assembly for vetting and approval, a crucial step in strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic footprint.

Among the high-profile nominations, Amb. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo, previously Kenya’s ambassador in Vienna, has been tapped as the new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in London. This move sees Catherine Kirumba Karemu, who was serving in London, reassigned to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Another significant appointment is Amb. Galma Mukhe Boru, nominated for the crucial post in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the seat of the African Union. Boru, who was Kenya’s inaugural envoy to Jakarta, replaces George Morara Orina, who is now reassigned to Dublin, Ireland.

Other notable ambassadorial nominations include Amb. Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri to Ankara, Turkey, replacing Uhuru-era appointee Leonard Boiyo. Amb. Lucy Kiruthu, formerly Deputy Director General at the Foreign Office for research and policy analysis, will head to Bangkok, Thailand.

Abdirashid Salat Abdille, a political appointee, will now lead the embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. Amb. Joseph Musyoka Masila, previously director for economic and commercial affairs at the Foreign Office, is slated to head the embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Career diplomat Edwin Afande is Vienna’s new permanent representative. Former Cabinet Secretary Florence Chepngetich Bore takes up the role of Ambassador to Windhoek, Namibia.

The President also named new Consul Generals, with Jayne Jepkorir nominated for the Dubai, UAE post, and Judy Kiaria Nkumiri for Goma, DRC. Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange, who was demoted from his post in Saudi Arabia, will now serve as Consul General in Arusha, Tanzania.

Furthermore, several individuals were nominated as Deputy Heads of Mission, including Mohamed Amin Sheikh Nuh to Berlin, Germany, and David Mwangi Karanja to Seoul, South Korea. Amb. Geoffrey Eyanae Kaituko is nominated for Ottawa, Canada, Amb. Kipkosgei Toroitich for Kampala, Uganda, Amb. Moni Manyange for Kinshasa, DRC, and Amb. Suleiman Ibrahim Roba for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

These nominations, made in accordance with Article 132 (2) (e) of the Constitution of Kenya, underscore President Ruto’s commitment to a proactive and strategically aligned foreign policy.

The appointees will undergo a vetting process by the relevant parliamentary committee before they can be formally deployed to their respective stations.