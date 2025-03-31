Ruto Reveals Gachagua Set Himself Up For Impeachmeant

President William Ruto now says former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua started having wrangles with junior officials after they assumed power in September 2022.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, March 31, Gachagua had issues with blogger Dennis Itumbi and his personal assistant Farouk Kibet.

The President noted that he had to intervene to solve the issues between Gachagua and his allies.

“After the elections, we started working. However, not long after that, Rigathi Gachagua started having cases with, among others, blogger Dennis Itumbi, Farouk Kibet, and MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ichung’wah.

“I had to ask him, ‘You are a Deputy President; why are you fighting with people holding small roles such as a blogger and a personal assistant?” he posed.

Ruto also noted that Gachagua escalated his confrontations, shifting his focus to Members of Parliament (MPs).

According to the President, Gachagua threatened the MPs that of they don’t follow him they would not be re-elected in the 2027 elections.

“I asked him to stop fighting and work for Kenyans, but not long after, he started fighting with Members of Parliament (MPs). He told the MPs that if they don’t ‘kneel’ before him by December, they will all not be elected in the next elections. These MPs are politicians, and after those threats, they decided to go after him and impeach him,” Ruto stated.

Ruto said the other reason for Gachagua’s ouster was that he never defended or explained government projects in public or in the media.

“When serving as deputy president, it’s your duty to profile government projects, did you see Rigathi on any TV station talking about government programmes? No,” he said.

