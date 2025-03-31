Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Reveals Gachagua Set Himself Up For Impeachmeant

By

Published

3256 1000129381

President William Ruto now says former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua started having wrangles with junior officials after they assumed power in September 2022.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, March 31, Gachagua had issues with blogger Dennis Itumbi and his personal assistant Farouk Kibet.

The President noted that he had to intervene to solve the issues between Gachagua and his allies.

“After the elections, we started working. However, not long after that, Rigathi Gachagua started having cases with, among others, blogger Dennis Itumbi, Farouk Kibet, and MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ichung’wah.

“I had to ask him, ‘You are a Deputy President; why are you fighting with people holding small roles such as a blogger and a personal assistant?” he posed.

Ruto also noted that Gachagua escalated his confrontations, shifting his focus to Members of Parliament (MPs).

According to the President, Gachagua threatened the MPs that of they don’t follow him they would not be re-elected in the 2027 elections.

“I asked him to stop fighting and work for Kenyans, but not long after, he started fighting with Members of Parliament (MPs). He told the MPs that if they don’t ‘kneel’ before him by December, they will all not be elected in the next elections. These MPs are politicians, and after those threats, they decided to go after him and impeach him,” Ruto stated.

Ruto said the other reason for Gachagua’s ouster was that he never defended or explained government projects in public or in the media.

“When serving as deputy president, it’s your duty to profile government projects, did you see Rigathi on any TV station talking about government programmes? No,” he said.

Also Read: He Threatened Me and Demanded Ksh10 Billion- President Ruto Opens Up On His Fallout With Gachagua

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021