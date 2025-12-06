Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Ruto Revokes Basil Criticos’ Appointment as KenTrade Chair, Dissolves Board



President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of former Taita Taveta MP Basil Criticos as Chairperson of the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), concluding his two-year tenure at the helm of the state agency. The decision, announced via a Gazette Notice dated December 5, 2025, also saw the removal of board members Paul Mwiti Mucheke and Abubakar Ketemon.

Criticos, a known political ally of President Ruto, was initially appointed in May 2023 for a three-year term, succeeding Mugambi Imanyara, whose appointment was similarly revoked at the time.

The Gazette Notice No. 17622 explicitly states, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7(3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, revoke the appointments of Basil Criticos as Chairperson, and Paul Mwiti Mucheke and Abubakar Ketemon as members of the Board of Kenya Trade Network Agency, with effect from the 5th December, 2025.”

This move is part of a broader trend of reorganization within state corporations as the government seeks to streamline key agencies.

While no immediate replacements for the vacated positions have been announced, the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) plays a crucial role in facilitating trade operations, including the automation of import/export processes for scrap metal consignments.

KenTrade also manages the Single Window System, a platform for processing import and export cargo documentation, which recently introduced annual fees to support its operations.

The changes at KenTrade come at a time when the agency is involved in significant initiatives, such as the collaboration with the Scrap Metal Council (SMC) to automate import and export permits for scrap metal dealers. This automation aims to enhance compliance and efficiency in the scrap metal industry, a sector that has faced challenges with illegal activities and vandalism.

