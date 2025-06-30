Ruto Secures EBRD’s African HQ Launch in Nairobi During Spain Visit

President William Ruto has announced a significant economic victory for Kenya, welcoming the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) decision to establish its African headquarters in Nairobi. This turning point announcement, made on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain, positions Nairobi as an essential hub for continental economic growth and development.

The move is a strategic alignment with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), promising a structured, long-term engagement from the multilateral development bank. President Ruto emphasized that the EBRD’s presence will profoundly strengthen support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and promote robust Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), both critical drivers of economic prosperity. This is expected to unlock new opportunities for MSMEs by improving access to financing and fostering innovation across various sectors.

During talks with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, a comprehensive engagement strategy was forged. This strategy includes fundamental support for climate financing, the promotion of green investments, and the organization of a major investor conference in Nairobi later this year. These initiatives highlighs a shared commitment to sustainable development and attracting foreign direct investment into Kenya and the broader African region.

The EBRD, headquartered in London and owned by 75 countries and the European Union, is renowned for using investment as a tool to build market economies, primarily by investing in private enterprises alongside commercial partners. While its historical focus was on former Eastern Bloc countries, it has expanded its operations to include parts of Sub-Saharan Africa. The approval process for the agreement to officially establish the EBRD’s African office in Nairobi is currently before the Kenyan Parliament.

Beyond the EBRD discussions, President Ruto also engaged in bilateral talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, focusing on strengthening diplomatic ties, expanding educational opportunities, and addressing global food security challenges.

Discussions also included leveraging the Port of Mombasa for regional commodity distribution and enhancing cooperation in ICT and trade. This multi-faceted engagement in Europe emhasizes Kenya’s growing influence on the global stage and its proactive approach to fostering international partnerships for mutual benefit.