Ruto Secures Lifeline for Kenyan Exporters as Trump Extends AGOA Deal by One Year

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a cornerstone of trade relations between the United States and Sub-Saharan Africa, has received one-year extension – offering temporary relief to thousands of workers and businesses across the continent. The trade pact, which provides duty-free access to the U.S. market for eligible African exports, had officially expired on September 30, 2025, sparking widespread anxiety among manufacturers and exporters.

Kenyan President William Ruto confirmed the extension on Saturday, October 4, 2025, during an address in Vihiga County, attributing the breakthrough to his recent diplomatic talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York.

“When I was in the United States, I held talks with President Trump’s government, and now they have given us an extension of AGOA. For the next one year, Kenyans will continue to export their products into the American market,” Ruto told worshippers at Nyang’ori PAG Church Centenary.

The announcement comes as a significant reprieve for Kenya’s textile and apparel industry, which heavily relies on AGOA for its competitiveness and has created over 50,000 direct jobs and an estimated 50,000 indirect jobs. According to Pankaj Bedi, CEO of United Aryan, a leading Nairobi-based apparel manufacturer, the extension was nothing short of vital for survival.

“Clearly if AGOA goes away, we have zero chance to compete with the Asian countries. There is no way we can survive,” Bedi warned. “I am very convinced as a sector chair and as a businessman that it’s not going to be survival for us. The whole house of cards would collapse very quickly.”

Trade analysts had earlier cautioned that the expiry of AGOA could cripple export processing zones and cost tens of thousands of livelihoods. The agreement, enacted in 2000, has been central to Kenya’s export growth facilitating the sale of textiles, apparel, tea, coffee, and horticultural products to the vast U.S. market while generating foreign exchange and industrial jobs.

President Ruto also revealed that his administration has begun fresh negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement with Washington to create stability and long-term predictability for Kenyan exporters.

“Through the bilateral trade agreement, we will be able to secure markets for our coffee, tea, horticulture, textile, and apparel, while using the American market to lift our economy,” Ruto emphasized.

The extension, though temporary, has restored confidence across Kenya’s export sector. However, economists caution that the next twelve months will be decisive as Kenya seeks to transform this short-term reprieve into a more permanent and mutually beneficial trade framework.

Meanwhile, some African nations are looking to diversify trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and new partnerships with countries like China. Yet, the AGOA extension reaffirms the pact’s continued role as a key lifeline for Sub-Saharan economies navigating a volatile global trade landscape.